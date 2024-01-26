Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on January 7 2024. Picture: JULIAM FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp said on Liverpool’s website.
"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
Juergen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season
Klopp made the announcement on Liverpool’s website
Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp said on Liverpool’s website.
"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
Reuters
Premier League talking points: Nunez and Jota step up in Salah’s absence
Egypt’s Salah to fly to Liverpool for injury treatment
Klopp lauds Liverpool squad for Arsenal win
Liverpool knock Arsenal out of FA Cup with 2-0 win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chelsea’s Pochettino thirsts for silverware
Premier League talking points: Nunez and Jota step up in Salah’s absence
Egypt’s Salah to fly to Liverpool for injury treatment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.