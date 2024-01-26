Sport / Soccer

Juergen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Klopp made the announcement on Liverpool’s website

26 January 2024 - 13:19
by Simon Jennings
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on January 7 2024. Picture: JULIAM FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp said on Liverpool’s website.

"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

