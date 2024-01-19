Department concedes shortcomings of emissions targets in latest energy plan
Scenarios contained in the department of minerals & energy's latest Integrated Resource Plan don’t see the country achieving net zero by 2050 without using carbon offsets
19 January 2024 - 05:00
The department of mineral resources & energy has conceded that its latest Integrated Resource Plan falls short of the government’s intention to achieve net zero by 2050 unless it is able to utilise carbon offsets.
During a public engagement session on Thursday on the draft Integrated Resources Plan 2023 (IRP 2023) Thursday, Sonwabo Damba, an energy planning specialist with the department, said the modelling for IRP 2023 has shown it would be “extremely difficult” for SA to get to a net zero position by 2050...
