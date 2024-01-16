Komati shutdown scars run deep in Mpumalanga communities
Presidential Climate Commission hosts workshop in Ermelo on just transition, but locals are not impressed
16 January 2024 - 05:00
The final decommissioning of Komati power station in Mpumalanga in 2022, which Eskom has admitted was not properly planned and executed, is a major source of worry for communities in this province that will be affected by similar shutdowns of coal-fired power plants in the future.
On Monday the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), which in 2023 published a report on the lessons learnt from the Komati shutdown, hosted a workshop with community and business leaders in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on just transition implementation initiatives in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.