Fallout from PhDgate deepens
Thabi Leoka runs out of names as LSE can’t find a PhD awarded to Thabi/Bathabile Leoka
17 January 2024 - 15:27
UPDATED 17 January 2024 - 22:55
Boards of companies must do justice to shareholders by vetting potential directors properly, the Institute of Directors in SA has urged as fallout from the Thabi Leoka “PhDgate” debacle exposes corporate SA’s lapses in governance.
Business Day on Tuesday lifted the veil on Leoka’s 15-year deceit (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-01-16-mystery-of-former-remgro-director-thabi-leokas-elusive-phd/), in which she claimed falsely to have been awarded a PhD in economics at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.