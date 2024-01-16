Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s elusive PhD
Remgro board member allegedly does not hold a degree in economics as she claims
16 January 2024 - 05:00
Celebrated economist and businessperson Thabi Leoka has been caught up in a scandal over misrepresentation of qualifications — a development that was allegedly one of the reasons that she and Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, Remgro, parted ways in December.
Business Day has it on good authority that Leoka, who serves on the boards of several companies, including Anglo American Platinum and MTN SA, does not hold a PhD in economics from the London School of Economics (LSE) as she claims...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.