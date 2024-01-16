Economist Thabi Leoka may have committed perjury
Leoka, who serves on the presidential economic advisory council, testified under oath that she has the disputed PhD
16 January 2024 - 14:46
UPDATED 16 January 2024 - 23:30
Economist and businessperson Thabi Leoka may have opened herself to possible charges of perjury should she not be able to provide evidence of the PhD she purportedly had attained from the London School of Economics (LSE).
Business Day has tracked an instance where she testified under oath that she has the disputed PhD...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.