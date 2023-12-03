Three more energy procurement rounds before year’s end, says Mantashe
Department is wrapping up governance approvals for bid window 7, a gas-to-power round and battery storage
After a six-month delay in launching bidding round 7 in the government-backed energy procurement programme, the energy department now hopes to launch this and two other bidding rounds before the end of 2023.
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday that his department is finalising governance approvals (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-11-30-cabinet-is-expected-to-discuss-new-energy-plan-next-week-says-mantashe/) for the release of bid window 7 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP), an inaugural gas-to-power bidding round and bidding round 2 of the battery storage programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.