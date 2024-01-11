Ramaphosa, playing at ANC presidential golf day, sends well wishes to legal team at ICJ

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent well wishes to the SA legal team taking on Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday morning.

The ICJ is holding public hearings into a case brought by SA against Israel accusing it of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians.

“We are riding on the shoulders of all South Africans. We are giving them strength and supporting them as they launch this case because we want the genocide to stop,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the legal team, led by justice minister Ronald Lamola, was relying on the support of all South Africans as it made its debut on the international stage.

“We want an immediate ceasefire because we want the corridors of humanitarian aid to go through and finally a settlement to ensure that the Palestinians get their self-determination through a two-state solution,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking at the ANC-aligned progressive business forum’s annual presidential golf day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where he teed off with businesspeople.

It cost R500,000 to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is one of the fundraising initiatives taking place ahead of the party’s birthday rally on Saturday.

Similar golf day packages are available with other ANC bigwigs, including treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who comes a lot cheaper than Ramaphosa at R250,000.

Tickets to play with members of the national executive committee cost R150,000 and the company of provincial executive committee members is a snip at R100,000.

General tickets cost R20,000 and companies can put their brands on individual holes for a fee. Prize money of R60,000 is up for grabs.

