Competition Commission wants Dutch solar supplier prosecuted
The Commission says Victron enforced prices by allegedly threatening to lower the discount offered to distributors or pull the products from them
13 December 2023 - 14:10
The Competition Commission has referred a Dutch supplier of solar power equipment, Victron Energy, for prosecution at the Competition Tribunal, alleging it forced distributors of its products to sell goods at a set price, which is illegal.
Victron sells equipment that includes off-grid energy systems, inverters and solar panels used in recreational and commercial boating and overland transportation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.