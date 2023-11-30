ROB ROSE: Palookaville on rand-fixing roadshow
Treasury officials puzzled as MPs jump onto misdirection bandwagon in parliament
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Had you been a fly on the wall of parliament last week, listening to the discussion about how errant bank traders “rigged the rand”, you’d have flown away quite convinced that your knowledge of economics vastly superseded that of the motley group of assembled politicians.
The fury voiced by the MPs of the standing committee on finance over the “trillions” lost to our economy because of the “rand manipulation” by traders at several banks back in 2013 was alarming, largely because so much has been written and said in the past few days to debunk that specious claim...
