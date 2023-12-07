Making cents of the rand-rigging scandal
The preliminary hearings in the case have wrapped up, and it seems likely that the Competition Commission will finally get to prosecute at least some of the 28 banks charged with colluding to manipulate the currency a decade ago
07 December 2023 - 05:02
In April 2018, South Africa’s Competition Commission was named agency of the year in its region at an event in Washington, DC. This was largely because it was set to become the first competition authority worldwide to prosecute foreign exchange infringements in court.
Eight years and several appeals later, the commission may finally get to earn this award...
