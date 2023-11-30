City Power recalled technicians disconnecting some hospitals, including at Charlotte Maxeke hospital. File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
City Power recalled technicians disconnecting some hospitals, including Charlotte Maxeke, to allow the City of Johannesburg and Gauteng government to resolve the payments issue.
The Johannesburg electricity utility and Gauteng government senior officials met on Thursday to resolve the issue of debt owed by provincial health institutions.
The entity was to cut off the power supply to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Thursday because of a R41m debt and South Rand Hospital on Friday for a R3m debt.
“The disconnection of customers over electricity debt comes as the last resort for City Power after knocking at the doors reminding the institutions of their debt obligation,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.
“City Power is in the ICU in terms of its revenue, with billions of rand in the red. We are hoping we will find each other on these debts, especially after the intervention by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo and finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo.”
City Power said on Tuesday it was owed R41m by Charlotte Maxeke, R13m by Helen Joseph and R4m by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals. South Rand Hospital owed R3m and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital R2.6m.
The Gauteng health department said there were plans to pay its debt to City Power and in some cases debts had already been settled.
In the case of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, the department said R32.4m had been paid to the municipality from April to September towards settling the R41m debt. It said an additional invoice of R4.9m was being finalised for payment this week.
City Power calls off disconnection of Gauteng hospitals
The Gauteng health department says there are plans to pay its debt to City Power and in some cases debts have already been settled
City Power recalled technicians disconnecting some hospitals, including Charlotte Maxeke, to allow the City of Johannesburg and Gauteng government to resolve the payments issue.
The Johannesburg electricity utility and Gauteng government senior officials met on Thursday to resolve the issue of debt owed by provincial health institutions.
The entity was to cut off the power supply to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Thursday because of a R41m debt and South Rand Hospital on Friday for a R3m debt.
“The disconnection of customers over electricity debt comes as the last resort for City Power after knocking at the doors reminding the institutions of their debt obligation,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.
“City Power is in the ICU in terms of its revenue, with billions of rand in the red. We are hoping we will find each other on these debts, especially after the intervention by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo and finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo.”
City Power said on Tuesday it was owed R41m by Charlotte Maxeke, R13m by Helen Joseph and R4m by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals. South Rand Hospital owed R3m and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital R2.6m.
The Gauteng health department said there were plans to pay its debt to City Power and in some cases debts had already been settled.
In the case of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, the department said R32.4m had been paid to the municipality from April to September towards settling the R41m debt. It said an additional invoice of R4.9m was being finalised for payment this week.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gauteng health clarifies hospitals’ City Power debt
Over R4bn added to Gauteng’s budget, but big cuts approved for some departments
City Power says it is fixing its load-shedding timetables
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.