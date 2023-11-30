Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments

30 November 2023 - 16:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting
Markets
2.
Oil rises as more output cuts look likely
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Asian shares tumble after US revs up rates
Markets
5.
Oil steady as traders await Opec+ decision
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.