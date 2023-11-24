National

One Black Friday shopper spent R120,000 but average is R700

24 November 2023 - 11:36
by Rorisang Kgosana
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ANDREPOPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREPOPOV

Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am, with the largest purchase by an individual totalling R120,000. 

Peach Payment's Black Friday Dashboard showed most payments and purchases were made at 5am followed by another mass purchase at 8am.

By 10am, 164,195 transactions were processed by Black Friday consumers. 

Most buyers were from Gauteng with 53.06% of the total, followed by the Western Cape which contributed 43.99% of transactions.

The least purchases came from Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the Free State, which contributed a small fraction: 0.01%. Mpumalanga contributed 0.03%, the North West 0.04%, the Eastern Cape 0.08% and KwaZulu-Natal buyers contributed 2.79%.

The top five payment methods were Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Capitec and electronic funds transfers.

According to data by Ozow, an online payment method, the largest purchase by an individual was R120,000. On average, consumers spent about R677.30.

FNB had issues on their deals at midnight, but this was resolved by the morning.

TimesLIVE

Activists target Amazon in Europe amid Black Friday sales

Warehouses and lockers to be disrupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year
Companies
4 hours ago

Will Black Friday be the US selling bonanza retailers anticipate?

Retailers are touting online ordering and kerbside pickup for the convenience of shoppers who want to avoid stores
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
One Black Friday shopper spent R120,000 but ...
National
2.
Oscar Pistorius granted parole after being jailed ...
National
3.
High court orders Sars to implement final part of ...
National
4.
Kganyago backs competition regulator in ...
National
5.
Medical schemes regulator gets cheap options ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Mr Price’s profits and volumes fall as consumers struggle

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bread and butter beats Barbie on shoppers’ Christmas lists

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.