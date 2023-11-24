JSE a tad weaker as markets await fresh direction
Conditions are expected to be thinner than usual as US players celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend
24 November 2023 - 11:18
The JSE was slightly weaker on Friday morning and global peers were mixed with liquidity expected to be thinner than usual as US players celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
Globallystocks are experiencing their best month in three years, driven by expectations of peaking US interest rates and lower bond yields, said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.