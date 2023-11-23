Mr Price’s profits and volumes fall as consumers struggle
23 November 2023 - 08:02
UPDATED 23 November 2023 - 18:29
Mr Price says it has sufficient stock for the festive season despite the delays at the ports and is not flying in stock because that would be much more expensive than shipping goods.
However, the company said challenges at the ports pose an “increasing risk” to the business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.