Transnet crisis: retailers fly stock into SA as Durban port delays worsen
Clothing and shoes are flown in at great cost ahead of the peak season from the end of November
16 November 2023 - 05:00
Worsening delays at the Durban port are forcing a handful of retailers to fly clothing and shoes into SA at a high cost, damaging SA’s reputation as a reliable trading partner and potentially jeopardising its competitiveness in the global economy.
Broken equipment has caused a crisis at the Durban port, which handles about 60% of the country’s container traffic and suffers from long waiting times and penalty fees imposed by carriers. Other ports in SA face similar issues, affecting the country’s trade and economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.