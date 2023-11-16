Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Inside the logistics mess that Transnet created

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's money editor, Giulietta Talevi

16 November 2023 - 15:42
by Business Day TV
A 7km queue of trucks waiting to offload at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU.
A 7km queue of trucks waiting to offload at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU.

Transnet's failings have pushed companies to make use of trucks, with the number of trucks on SA’s roads climbing 48%. But road freight comes with its own challenges. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi.

