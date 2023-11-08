National No decision yet to expel Israeli ambassador, says Pandor Earlier this week the government described Eliav Belotserkovsky’s position in SA as ‘untenable’ B L Premium

Israel’s ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky, remains in the country in his official position and there is no decision yet to expel him, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.

This is despite the government earlier this week describing Belotserkovsky’s position in the country as “untenable” and withdrawing all its diplomats from Tel Aviv amid Israel’s war with Gaza...