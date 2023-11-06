National SA likely to issue Israeli diplomat with a démarche over Gaza remarks Cabinet says it notes Eliav Belotserkovsky’s ‘continued disparaging remarks’ B L Premium

SA is likely to issue Israel’s ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, with a démarche — a formal diplomatic protest note — over his remarks about the war in Gaza, which have angered the government and contradicted its official position.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has likened Belotserkovsky’s unspecified remarks to those of US ambassador Reuben Brigety, who caused a storm after accusing SA of supplying Russia with weapons, a claim that was denied and disproved by an internal investigation...