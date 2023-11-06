SA likely to issue Israeli diplomat with a démarche over Gaza remarks
Cabinet says it notes Eliav Belotserkovsky’s ‘continued disparaging remarks’
06 November 2023 - 12:48
UPDATED 06 November 2023 - 23:00
SA is likely to issue Israel’s ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, with a démarche — a formal diplomatic protest note — over his remarks about the war in Gaza, which have angered the government and contradicted its official position.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has likened Belotserkovsky’s unspecified remarks to those of US ambassador Reuben Brigety, who caused a storm after accusing SA of supplying Russia with weapons, a claim that was denied and disproved by an internal investigation...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.