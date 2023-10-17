Keep your climate money, African fuel producers tell rich countries
Developed countries should instead clean up the mess they created by developing technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere
17 October 2023 - 20:15
Instead of “dangling funds before poor countries” for climate mitigation and adaptation, developed countries should spend that money on advancing carbon dioxide removal technologies “to clean up the mess they created”.
At the opening of African Energy Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, Omar Ibrahim, secretary-general of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation, a group of 18 countries including SA, said advanced economies had to take more responsibility for the decades of pollution caused by industrial development in those countries, and the climate crisis this has caused for the world...
