LETTER: A lot of hot air about gas

Alex Lenferna’s extreme views about fossil fuels are not helpful

17 October 2023 - 14:57
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Alex Lenferna’s extreme views are not helpful (“Snake oil and gas salesmen are trying to sell off the continent”, October 17).

I don’t doubt that he filled his car with fossil fuels this morning or yesterday, so how different is he from the people he is attacking?

People like him don’t hesitate to fly to attend climate conferences around the world. I’ll bet he typed this opinion piece using a laptop powered by Eskom’s polluting power stations.

Only a balanced approach to the debate on climate change can take us forward.

Nceba Galawe
Via BusinessLIVE

