Monitoring hampered as power cuts rain on SA weather service’s parade

The infrastructure and instruments used by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) to forecast weather and monitor air quality have not escaped the effects of persistent load-shedding.
Apart from the lingering impact of the Covid-19 travel restrictions on its revenue from the aviation industry, the weather service has also been stymied by issues related to the stability of radar infrastructure, mainly due to load-shedding and other power outages, cable theft and insufficient fuel for backup generators during prolonged power outages.
This was revealed by board chair Nana Magomola during a presentation of the weather service’s report for 2022/23 to parliament’s portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries & the environment on Wednesday.
Ishaam Abader, CEO of SAWS, who provided detail on infrastructure and instruments that have been the worst affected by power cuts, said only 60% of the air quality stations in designated priority areas managed to meet minimum data requirements.
This was due to instrument failures and faults at many stations, load-shedding and local power supply issues, as well as power surges, which caused damage to instruments.
Load-shedding also leads to prolonged downtime, with the instruments requiring between 30 minutes and four hours to calibrate and stabilise once power is restored, he said.
The effect of is that some of the results from the priority area air quality stations cannot be used as they are incomplete. To address this, the weather service aims to relocate “some of the stations to areas with more stable electricity supply”.
Abader said the percentage availability of global atmospheric watch infrastructure achieved was 78% against a target of 85%.
“Load-shedding exceeded our backup power solutions, significantly affecting the data recovery of the greenhouse gas instrumentation.”
Due to power interruptions the percentage availability of radar infrastructure was only 52% against a target of 75%.
Solar panels
Weather radar is used with satellites, computer models and atmospheric measurements to provide information on where rain is falling, for example.
Lightning detection network infrastructure was available 88% of the time against a target of 90%. The weather service has signed a contract with the original equipment manufacturers of the lightning detection network infrastructure to upgrade the entire network over the next three years.
The actual performance of automatic weather stations was 81% instead of the target 85%. To address this the weather service aims to install solar panels at some stations, Abader said.
He assured legislators that despite these challenges, the services provided by SAWS were not affected.
“We have a cross-functionality with the provision of these services. We don’t rely solely on one set of instruments to do our forecasting and weather predictions. When the radar ... is not optimally functional, we can use other means such as satellites and the lightning detection network to provide services.”
Client loss
Given the impact of load-shedding on its infrastructure and instruments and the loss of some “key clients”, revenue from nonregulated commercial partners was about R2m below budgeted revenue of R27m. “Revenue from our forecast products is linked to the uptime of the radars, which were affected by load-shedding,” he said.
Weather service CFO Norman Mzizi said total commercial revenue, which accounts for about 27% of total revenue, has still not recovered to pre-Covid levels. Most of the organisation’s revenue comes from government grants and subsidies.
Covid-related travel restrictions deprived the weather service of revenue as income from the aviation sector dropped from R128.49m in 2019/20 to R32.51m in 2020/21.
The organisation states in its annual report that in 2022/23 aviation revenue increased 40% from R79m to R110m year on year. It expects aviation revenue to recover to pre-Covid levels by 2024/25.
