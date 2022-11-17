Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
If a major storm causes vessels in harbour to break their moorings and collide, who should bear the costs of repairing the damage that results?
In this instance, two Korean companies, the owner and the charterer of container vessel SM New York, have pointed the finger of blame at the South African Weather Service (SAWS). They accuse it of negligence in having failed to issue warnings of an impending storm that would lash Durban. Because of this, damage was caused to the New York, they said, and the SAWS is therefore responsible for the cost of repairs. ..
CARMEL RICKARD: Storm is brewing for the South African Weather Service
The forecaster is facing a R5m damages claim after it apparently failed to issue a storm warning to ships in Durban harbour in 2017
