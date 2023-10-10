IMF lifts SA growth slightly due to fewer power cuts
Growth forecast raised to 0.9% as SA heads towards key medium-term budget in November
10 October 2023 - 13:55
The IMF has lifted its SA growth projections for 2023 from 0.6% in its July estimates to 0.9%, citing lower-than-expected load-shedding in the second quarter.
The growth projections for Africa’s most developed country, however, lag behind the international lender’s projections for its peers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The region is estimated to grow by an average of 4%, with developing economies growing at 4.1% in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.