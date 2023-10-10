Economy

IMF lifts SA growth slightly due to fewer power cuts

Growth forecast raised to 0.9% as SA heads towards key medium-term budget in November

10 October 2023 - 13:55
by Thando Maeko

The IMF has lifted its SA growth projections for 2023 from 0.6% in its July estimates to 0.9%, citing lower-than-expected load-shedding in the second quarter.  

The growth projections for Africa’s most developed country, however, lag behind the international lender’s projections for its peers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The region is estimated to grow by an average of 4%, with developing economies growing at 4.1% in 2023. ..

