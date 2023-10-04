Western Cape’s economy steams ahead from cruise ship boost
For every 30 arriving cruise passengers, the cruise industry created one full-time job, resulting in 1,864 local jobs being created ig the 2022/23 season
04 October 2023 - 16:10
Cruise ships docking at the port of Cape Town injected R1.2bn into the provincial economy between November 2022 and May 2023.
This was the finding of an economic impact study conducted by Wesgro, the province's trade, tourism and investment promotion agency. ..
