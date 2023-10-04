EDITORIAL: Sorry seems to be the hardest word
‘Prioritising inclusive growth’ is the exact opposite of what Ramaphosa’s deluded government has been doing
04 October 2023 - 06:00
Cyril Ramaphosa’s upbeat assessment of the collaborative work being done by the government and business to tackle the critical constraints to growth would be heartening if it weren’t so fundamentally deluded.
This is not to say there isn’t plenty of truth in the president’s latest weekly newsletter. For instance, it is true that the economy is larger than before the pandemic (by a paltry R10m) and that it continues to grow too slowly to create jobs at the pace we need...
