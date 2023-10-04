PIC looks to more unlisted assets amid flight from JSE
Increasing investments in unlisted companies to circumvent potential losses
04 October 2023 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is circumventing the negative impact that the wave of JSE delistings has had on its books by increasing its investment in unlisted companies, chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso says.
More than 20 companies were delisted in 2022 for reasons that included mergers & acquisitions, especially among small and medium caps...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.