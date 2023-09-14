SURVÉ’S WARS
Sekunjalo: fighting battles on many fronts
The investment group’s efforts to retain its bank accounts is but one of its struggles
Companies in the Iqbal Survé-controlled Sekunjalo Investment Holdings group appear to have been going through a torrid time in recent months. They’re embroiled in battles on so many fronts it’s commendable that they’re able to focus on the challenging work of running a wide range of businesses, from media and fishing to technology and online trading.
The highest-profile issue they’re dealing with is the battle to hold on to their bank accounts. So far, they’ve been remarkably, though not entirely, successful on that front. None of the banks that have threatened to close their accounts has done so, thanks to the group’s dogged determination to drag the controversial de-banking decision through every court in the country...
