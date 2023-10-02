Economic conditions keep a lid on PIC’s performance
Growth in assets under management was driven mainly by listed bonds, annual report shows
02 October 2023 - 18:12
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the largest asset manager in Africa, grew its total assets under management by 2% to R2.599-trillion in the year to end-March in what was a difficult economic climate.
PIC chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso noted in the annual report tabled in parliament that the growth in assets under management was driven mainly by growth in the value of listed bonds, which offset the decline in the value of domestic equities...
