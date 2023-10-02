National

Economic conditions keep a lid on PIC’s performance

Growth in assets under management was driven mainly by listed bonds, annual report shows

02 October 2023 - 18:12
by Linda Ensor

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the largest asset manager in Africa, grew its total assets under management by 2% to R2.599-trillion in the year to end-March in what was a difficult economic climate.                  

PIC chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso noted in the annual report tabled in parliament that the growth in assets under management was driven mainly by growth in the value of listed bonds, which offset the decline in the value of domestic equities...

