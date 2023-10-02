Government not paying its audit fees
The office of the auditor-general was owed R1bn at end-March
02 October 2023 - 14:49
The office of the Auditor-General of SA (Agsa) was owed R1bn in outstanding audit fees at end-March with a large chunk of this owed by financially distressed municipalities.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said in the 2022/23 Agsa annual report tabled in parliament that auditees with poor public finances are unable to pay audit fees which impacts on the sustainability of the office...
