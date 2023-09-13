Stellantis invests R3bn to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Coega
First units are due in early 2026 and the project is expected to create about 2,700 jobs
13 September 2023 - 12:23
UPDATED 13 September 2023 - 23:10
Stellantis has announced that it will build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie for the local market and export at a new factory to be built in SA.
In a R3bn investment with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry & competition, the multinational carmaker will build completely knocked down units of the Landtrek at a facility in the Special Economic Zone in Coega in the Eastern Cape...
