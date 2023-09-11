Mazda CX-60 Takumi with a diesel engine to debut in SA

The new range topping CX-60 Takumi differentiators include a grille with vertical slats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda SA has announced that a new flagship derivative of the CX-60 will be added to the local line up. The new CX-60 Takumi features an exclusive front bumper design, a bar-type piano black grille, bright metal finish to the front wings, side signatures and glazing surrounds, and 20-inch, black metallic, diamond-cut machined alloy wheels.
The model launched early in 2023 in two grade walks comprising the rear-wheel drive Mazda CX-60 2.5 Dynamic costing R739,800 and Mazda CX-60 2.5 AWD Individual priced at R844,500. Both are powered by a naturally aspirated, 141kW and 261Nm producing 2.5l petrol four-cylinder engine.
The third new option is powered by a 3.3l in-line six-cylinder turbodiesel engine with mild hybrid technology. Outputs are 158kW and 550Nm.
The Mazda CX-60 Takumi is expected to arrive in SA in February 2024. Pricing and full specification will be confirmed closer to the time
The new CX-60 Takumi also brings the option of a 3.3l six-cylinder diesel engine to the range. Picture: SUPPLIED
