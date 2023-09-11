Europe’s largest EV charging hub opened

A bevy of electric Jaguar I-Pace models were used to test the new facility with up to 180 charging points. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar has supported the opening of one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle charging hubs. A fleet of 32 Jaguar I-Pace models were simultaneously used at the facility to test the infrastructure in terms of power distribution, rapid charging and vehicle connection.
In a multimillion-pound partnership between the EV Network (EVN), the independent EV charging infrastructure development company and other interested companies — the Gigahub, as it is known — is located at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK, and will contain 180 charging points that consist of 16 rapid 300kW DC chargers serving 30 bays and 150 7kW AC charging points.
The facility is powered by a 6.5MVA grid connection and renewable energy sources including a solar panel canopy with aims to help serve the seven million visitors attracted to the NEC Campus annually, along with a wide range of other road users that make up the area’s average yearly traffic count of 60-million.
“The launch of one of Europe’s largest ultra-fast Giga hub is a huge game changer for EVN and a huge step forward for UK electric vehicle fast charging,” said Reza Shaybani, CEO and co-founder of the EV Network.
Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD, said: “At Jaguar we are moving closer to becoming an all-electric car company, and therefore pleased to work with The EV Network on a project that will significantly improve electric vehicle public charging availability.”
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says the government is investigating the opportunities for SA to become involved in EV battery production, either alone or in partnership. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA’s electric vehicle plans
Local OEMs and government have been at loggerheads about an white paper on EVs, particularly incentives such as the lowering of import duties to stimulate EV adoption and local production.
The latest government stance says it is talking to potential foreign partners to establish a solid foundation for the creation of a SA electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, with deputy finance minister David Masondo informing delegates at a recent automotive conference that finance minister Enoch Godongwana was expected to announce a new motor industry support package, including EVs, in October.
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has said previously that the government cannot afford buyer incentives and that any stimuli are likely to be targeted at vehicle production, and that the government had launched a study to investigate the opportunities for SA to become involved in EV battery production, either alone or in partnership.
Europe’s largest EV charging hub opened
This is the UK’s biggest private investment in electric charging to tune of millions in pounds
Jaguar has supported the opening of one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle charging hubs. A fleet of 32 Jaguar I-Pace models were simultaneously used at the facility to test the infrastructure in terms of power distribution, rapid charging and vehicle connection.
In a multimillion-pound partnership between the EV Network (EVN), the independent EV charging infrastructure development company and other interested companies — the Gigahub, as it is known — is located at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK, and will contain 180 charging points that consist of 16 rapid 300kW DC chargers serving 30 bays and 150 7kW AC charging points.
The facility is powered by a 6.5MVA grid connection and renewable energy sources including a solar panel canopy with aims to help serve the seven million visitors attracted to the NEC Campus annually, along with a wide range of other road users that make up the area’s average yearly traffic count of 60-million.
“The launch of one of Europe’s largest ultra-fast Giga hub is a huge game changer for EVN and a huge step forward for UK electric vehicle fast charging,” said Reza Shaybani, CEO and co-founder of the EV Network.
Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD, said: “At Jaguar we are moving closer to becoming an all-electric car company, and therefore pleased to work with The EV Network on a project that will significantly improve electric vehicle public charging availability.”
SA’s electric vehicle plans
Local OEMs and government have been at loggerheads about an white paper on EVs, particularly incentives such as the lowering of import duties to stimulate EV adoption and local production.
The latest government stance says it is talking to potential foreign partners to establish a solid foundation for the creation of a SA electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, with deputy finance minister David Masondo informing delegates at a recent automotive conference that finance minister Enoch Godongwana was expected to announce a new motor industry support package, including EVs, in October.
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has said previously that the government cannot afford buyer incentives and that any stimuli are likely to be targeted at vehicle production, and that the government had launched a study to investigate the opportunities for SA to become involved in EV battery production, either alone or in partnership.
Wanted Online: Last roar of the combustion engine
REVIEW: Electric Volvo C40 is swift, silent and rather addictive
Act fast or motor industry will end up on scrap heap, Naamsa warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Smart tech for an electric future
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is the new dust-busting EV
EV repair crisis looms amid technician shortage
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.