KZN warns of wildfires while Cape provinces predict snow

Avoid lighting fires in open areas, throwing cigarette butts out of vehicles and discarding bottles in the wilderness, the KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has warned as its disaster management teams are on standby for veld fires.
Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said the warning was in response to the impending extreme fire danger conditions expected in various parts of the province.
“According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), KwaZulu-Natal will experience windy, dry and hot conditions in different areas. The winds, as per Saws, could facilitate the rapid development and spread of fires,” she said.
“The public is strongly urged to avoid lighting fires in open areas or leaving them unattended. Additionally, refrain from disposing of cigarette butts from cars or in open fields, as well as from discarding bottles in the wilderness, as they can concentrate the sun's rays and ignite fires.”
Ndlovu said fires during these conditions could pose significant threats, including reduced visibility on roads, property damage, harm to vegetation, air and water pollution, and the loss of both human and animal life.
“The department has activated disaster management, particularly fire and rescue teams, to respond promptly to any potential incidents resulting from these weather conditions.”
Cogta said the warning was in place until Tuesday.
According to Saws, a cold front was expected to pass through KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
“As a result, strong winds along the KwaZulu-Natal coastal areas are expected on Monday afternoon, reaching the north coast in the evening. Winds are expected to reach an average of 20-25 knots (about 37km/h-46km/h), gusting up to 35-40 knots (about 64km/h-74km/h) in places. These winds will moderate from the south in the evening and in the north coast on Tuesday morning.”
Saws forecasters warned of possible localised damage to properties or settlements and temporary structures, disruption to roads due to cross winds and fallen objects, localised disruptions to ports and difficulty in navigation for small vessels.
Meanwhile, very cold, windy and wet conditions and light snowfall are expected on Monday over parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and interior of the Western Cape.
“Yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow is expected over the mountains and high ground of the Eastern Cape, the southwestern parts of the Northern Cape, the northwestern parts of the Western Cape and the extreme southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” Saws said.
Cape Town will experience widespread rain and showers, clearing from the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 13°C. Johannesburg will be fine with a maximum of 27°C, Durban 20°C with afternoon showers and rain, and Gqeberha cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 15°C.
KZN warns of wildfires while Cape provinces predict snow
