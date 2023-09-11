World / Americas

Lula asks why Brazil signed ICC treaty while US, China and India refused

‘If Putin joins the 2024 G20 summit, it is the judiciary’s power to decide [on a possible arrest], not my government’, Brazil's president says

11 September 2023 - 10:30 Nidhi Verma
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Brazil’s president said on Monday there was a need to review the country’s accession to the International Criminal Court (ICC) when nations such as the US, China and India had not done so.

It would be up to Brazil’s judiciary to decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested if he attends 2024’s G20 summit in the South American country, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters in New Delhi. Lula attended the 2023 summit in the Indian capital, which was held at the weekend.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have engaged in war crimes, or forcibly taken Ukrainian children.

Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute, which led to the founding of the ICC.

“I want to know why the US, India and China didn’t sign the ICC treaty and why our country signed it,” Lula said.

Putin has skipped the last two G20 summits in Bali and New Delhi, and Russia has been represented by its foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

“If Putin decides to join [2024’s summit], it is the judiciary’s power to decide [on a possible arrest] and not my government,” Lula said.

On Saturday, he had said in an interview with news show First Post that there was “no way” Putin would be arrested if he attended the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Reuters

