KZN informal farmers to supply fresh produce to big retailers

Informal farmers from Umzinyathi district in KZN are among those whose produce will be supplied to major retailers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Informal farmers in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday saw fresh produce they had cultivated being transported to major retailers as part of a new government initiative.
Umsinga co-operatives in the Zululand district have partnered with the department of agriculture and rural development in an initiative that is expected to generate more than R3m in the next three months.
The major retailers include Pick ’n Pay’s Boxer and Spar supermarkets.
The partnership is part of the Umnotho Kubantu Outreach Programme that was launched in Tugela Ferry on Tuesday.
The event was attended by provincial agriculture and rural development MEC Super Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the minister in the presidency for women, youth & people with disabilities.
The department said the initiative links farmers to the market, accelerates the production of quality produce through education and ultimately assists small-scale and emerging farmers to run profitable businesses.
Siza Khumalo from Umzansi fresh produce market in Clairwood, Durban, said it was difficult for black farmers to penetrate the market. Just a few of them had benefited from the market’s R1.7bn turnover last year and it was time to change that.
Agents were working with established farmers, depriving emerging rural farmers of an opportunity, he said.
“We want to do things differently, we are going to approach our small farmers and directly purchase from them, leaving the responsibility to sell at the market with us. This is guaranteed income for these farmers and we want to create financially stable and independent families.”
Trucks have been procured by the KwaZulu-Natal agriculture department and will be dedicated to transporting fresh produce to the markets.
KZN agruculture MEC Super Zuma, centre, and minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, right, at the launch of the Umnotho Kubantu Outreach Programme in Tugela Ferry. Picture: SUPPLIED
Seven co-operatives, mainly comprising women farmers, have created more than 1,700 jobs, helping to alleviate poverty in the province.
More than 4,000 KwaZulu-Natal farmers generated combined turnover of R151m since the launch of the outreach programme, the department said.
Zuma said that in the past produce from rural areas had gone to waste and families and farmers had lost money because they lacked access to markets.
“Our goal is to uplift the dignity of our people, we never want to hear of families going without food. With Umnotho Kubantu, we are going to alleviate poverty, we are creating jobs and upskilling our people,” he said.
“Farmers who are already doing a stellar job will be given certificates from the department, verifying them as commercial farmers. Those who are in dire need of water will receive water once we have concluded our borehole and dam projects,” he added.
Dlamini-Zuma said women informal farmers no longer have to relocate and look for jobs the cities.
“They can create wealth for themselves within their rural communities through these available programmes,” she said.
KZN informal farmers to supply fresh produce to big retailers
Umnotho Kubantu Outreach Programme gives Small-scale farmers, many of them women, access to markets
