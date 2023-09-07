Hijacked buildings: Joburg plans wider crackdown after first arrests
Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property and senior member of the SA Police Service suspected
07 September 2023 - 12:19
UPDATED 07 September 2023 - 23:00
A City of Johannesburg councillor and 22 other suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a R40m metro property intended for use by the metro police.
In addition, a preliminary investigation by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) uncovered allegations that a senior member of the SA Police Service may be involved in the “ongoing invasion of the property”, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said...
