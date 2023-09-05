National

Truck and building catch fire in Braamfontein

A Johannesburg EMS spokesperson said an E-goli gas truck had caught alight and the fire had spread to a building

05 September 2023 - 16:42 Thabo Tshabalala
Fire in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on September 5 2023. Picture: SCREENGRAB.
A fire broke out in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. 

The blaze was reported at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets. 

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said emergency workers were called to the scene at about 3pm. 

“We found an E-goli gas truck had caught alight and the fire had spread to a building,” Radebe said. 

“The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.”

Unconfirmed reports stated the blaze was caused by a “gas explosion”. Radebe said this could not be confirmed. She said the cause of the blaze would be investigated.

Bystander Natasha Amora said: “We heard an explosion and people started running down the street to go and take videos. We found out it was a gas explosion and the building was on fire. The fire department quickly responded and people have been evacuated.”

Panyaza Lesufi announces investigation into Joburg fire

Inquiry to be headed by retired judge Sisi Khampepe ‘must not be influenced by politics or cover-ups’
5 hours ago

Why were 200 people living in a building not fit for housing, Cyril Ramaphosa asks

The president says SA has progressive laws and housing policies, including the emergency housing programme
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Decoy narratives overlook drivers of urban decay in SA cities

It is a cruel irony Joburg building that enforced apartheid has burned under the weight of urban housing problems
1 day ago
