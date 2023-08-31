Cadre deployment would kill Treasury, says Godongwana
Incorrect usage of the practice by the ANC has caused a deterioration of services
31 August 2023 - 18:50
The National Treasury, which is responsible for managing the public purse, should remain insulated from the ANC’s practice of cadre deployment in order for it to function effectively, says finance minister Enoch Godogwana.
Godogwana, who also serves as member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC, its highest decision-making body between conferences, said the party’s cadre deployment practice would “kill the institution [National Treasury]”. ..
