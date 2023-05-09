CLAIRE BISSEKER: Battling impunity and the cadres over municipal debt

Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
For years local governance experts and ratings agencies have been warning of the pending financial collapse of SA’s municipal sector, but the situation has been allowed to fester to the point at which two thirds of SA’s 257 municipalities are now in serious financial trouble.
This poses a huge threat to the country’s economic growth prospects. So, the news that the Treasury has finally taken the gloves off — after years of ineffectual intervention in this sector — should be welcomed...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Battling impunity and the cadres over municipal debt
For years local governance experts and ratings agencies have been warning of the pending financial collapse of SA’s municipal sector, but the situation has been allowed to fester to the point at which two thirds of SA’s 257 municipalities are now in serious financial trouble.
This poses a huge threat to the country’s economic growth prospects. So, the news that the Treasury has finally taken the gloves off — after years of ineffectual intervention in this sector — should be welcomed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.