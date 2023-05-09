Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Battling impunity and the cadres over municipal debt

09 May 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

For years local governance experts and ratings agencies have been warning of the pending financial collapse of SA’s municipal sector, but the situation has been allowed to fester to the point at which two thirds of SA’s 257 municipalities are now in serious financial trouble.

This poses a huge threat to the country’s economic growth prospects. So, the news that the Treasury has finally taken the gloves off — after years of ineffectual intervention in this sector — should be welcomed...

