SA’s crucial power bill in the balance as Mantashe stalls
Inexplicable delay by Gwede Mantashe may mean parliament sees electricity amendment only after the 2024 poll
16 August 2023 - 13:14
UPDATED 16 August 2023 - 22:50
There is a danger that a bill that business regards as vital to enable private sector participation in the energy sector will not be processed by parliament under the present administration and will have to be dealt with after the 2024 general election.
So important does Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business for SA (B4SA) regard the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill that they raised its speedy passage through parliament with President Cyril Ramaphosa at a recent meeting...
