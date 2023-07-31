Nersa’s slow progress in critical licence approvals worries presidency
Eskom says it is not surprised
31 July 2023 - 05:00
Eskom is not surprised by national energy regulator Nersa’s decision to approve only one of three licences needed to finalise the establishment of the National Transmission Company, it says.
The restructuring of Eskom’s transmission division into a stand-alone entity is an important step in liberalising the electricity market in SA and attracting private sector financing to upgrade and expand the transmission network, which will conservatively require an investment of about R210bn over the next 10 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.