South Africa’s plan to provide struggling power utility Eskom with debt relief and potentially write off municipalities’ arrears will improve liquidity and cut funding risks for the government, according to ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.
The proposed R254bn relief announced in February’s budget is aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet and covering all interest payments over the next three years, provided it brings in private partners to help operate its plants and the electricity transmission network. ..
Eskom debt plan can reduce South Africa's risks: Moody’s
