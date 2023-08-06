Ex-SAA investigator slams German report for not making safety recommendations
SAA Airbus plane came close to stalling during adverse wind conditions over Switzerland in 2018
06 August 2023 - 16:22
A “disappointing” German report on SAA flight incident let down the industry and flying public by not making safety recommendations, an investigator claims.
The report by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) on a SAA Airbus plane, which came close to stalling during adverse wind conditions over Switzerland in 2018, has been criticised for not making any recommendations for future aviation safety...
