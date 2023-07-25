Court rules SAA does not owe privately owned Airlink
Local airline's claims dismissed with costs
25 July 2023 - 19:04
SAA does not owe funds to privately owned local airline Airlink beyond the business rescue process, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday.
Airlink argued that payment owed for flown and unflown tickets before SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 should not be treated as “pre-commencement debts” under the business rescue process, which would make Airlink a concurrent creditor under the business rescue plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.