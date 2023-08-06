The JSE all share index was, however, 1.97% weaker for the week pushed lower by losses in precious metals, resources and food producers
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has landed a new job at a top university in the US, according to media reports.
De Ruyter parted ways with the embattled power utility in February.
He is expected to join Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy, reported City press.
De Ruyter previously estimated that up to R1bn a month was being stolen due to corruption at Eskom.
Eskom has subsequently cancelled coal supply agreements and construction contracts valued at R11bn as authorities crack down on crime, reported Bloomberg.
TimesLIVE
André de Ruyter lands job at top US university, says report
He is expected to join Yale University
