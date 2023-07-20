EDITORIAL: De Ruyter was right about crime at Eskom
Progress in tackling the issue at the power utility is welcome and revealing
Much spleen has been vented and ink spilt over the departure of Eskom’s former CEO André de Ruyter earlier this year. He has come in for stinging criticism from the government. At the heart of much of the opprobrium has been a contentious privately run investigation funded by the private sector into organised crime at the utility’s power stations and in its coal supply chain.
The resulting security reports were undoubtedly incendiary. They attempted to follow the trails along which billions of rand were allegedly being siphoned off at Eskom every month through theft, tender fraud and vandalism at plants and in the supply chain. While much of the intelligence in these reports is yet to be backed up with evidence, new information only further proves the extent of ongoing criminality and graft at Eskom...
