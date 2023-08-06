World

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

All proceeds will go to charity, says Musk

06 August 2023 - 10:00 Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk. Picture: TINGSHU WANG
Elon Musk. Picture: TINGSHU WANG

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for say on Musk's post.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be ...
World
2.
Pakistan’s Imran Khan arrested after court ...
World
3.
Trump's threatening social media post flagged by ...
World
4.
Wage growth, lower unemployment underpin solid US ...
News
5.
China to send senior official to Saudi Arabia for ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.