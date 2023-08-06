The JSE all share index was, however, 1.97% weaker for the week pushed lower by losses in precious metals, resources and food producers
For the red berets, theatrical performance continues to trump policy and principles
UDM president and MP Bantu Holomisa said the fact a bill existed meant the dialogues were a ‘waste of time’
The EFF did not arrive to speak in its 10-minute slot, and President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver the keynote address but did not attend
The miner cuts interim dividend by more than 80%
Business Day TV talks to Izaak Breitenbach, GM of the SA Poultry Association
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions
All proceeds will go to charity, says Musk
Netherlands will play Spain in the quarter finals
This new immersive restaurant and cocktail bar in Stellenbosch shakes up expectations with its mix of fine dining and conceptual cocktails
Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.
“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for say on Musk's post.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X
All proceeds will go to charity, says Musk
Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.
“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for say on Musk's post.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.