ANC donor’s bid at returning as Eskom supplier dismissed by tribunal
Appeal against deregistration as Eskom supplier ruled out due to inflated costs
06 August 2023 - 07:16
The Competition Tribunal has upheld Eskom ’s decision to bar all business with Econ Oil & Energy after it uncovered irregularities in a R15bn fuel supply contract with the company.
The tribunal’s decision means that Econ Oil will remain on Eskom’s blacklist and not be able to return as a supplier to the power utility. Econ Oil approached the tribunal to appeal its removal from Eskom’s supplier base in May...
